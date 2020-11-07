Live Blog: Crowds gather in Los Angeles after Biden declares victory

Massive protests and marches are being held around Southern California following the announcement of Joe Biden’s projected win.

Thousands of people gathered in Downtown LA celebrating a major win for Biden and Harris.

Crowds are marching from Pershing Square to LA City Hall celebrating Biden’s win.

Meanwhile in Beverly Hills, large crowds have gathered near Beverly Gardens Park.

Trump supporters are holding two caravans. One started in Orange County and the other in Ventura. At least a hundred vehicles are taking part in the caravan.

Trump supporters have also organized a motorcade on the 405 freeway in LA.