Crime spree suspect arrested after standoff in Lakewood

The Brief The suspect was apprehended after a car chase, standoff, and attempt to run from sheriff's deputies in Lakewood. It began Wednesday evening when officers received a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon in the area. A multi-hour standoff eventually led to a pursuit with sheriff's deputies.



An assault with a deadly weapon suspect who had barricaded himself inside a vehicle and then tried to escape a sheriff's perimeter is in custody Thursday.

The standoff began when deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Lakewood Station tried to confront the suspect early Wednesday evening after they received a call regarding reports about an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in the area. The deputies were able to box the suspect's SUV in when he drove into the parking lot of a Vons grocery store in the Carwood Shopping Center near Woodruff Avenue Carson Street.

Deputies set several spike strips around the vehicle in case the suspect, who barricaded himself inside the SUV with a large dog, tried to escape and also called the department's Special Enforcement Bureau to the scene in an effort to convince the suspect to surrender.

After the multi-hour standoff, the suspect drove over a parking lot divider and the spike strips and a pursuit with deputies began, LASD Deputy Daniel Dominguez told City News Service.

The pursuit came to an end not far from the shopping center shortly after it began when a patrol car and a Special Enforcement Bureau's BearCat blocked the SUV near Carson Street and Parkcrest Street, Dominguez said. Deputies fired multiple rounds of non-lethal ammunition at the SUV after the man refused to surrender.

Shortly afterward, the man climbed out of the SUV cradling the dog, but then ran away from the deputies, video from the scene showed. After a short chase, deputies tackled the man and took him into custody, Dominguez said.