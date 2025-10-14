Crews searching for possible body along Santa Ana River Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A search is on for a possible body in Orange County after Southern California got drenched with rain, leading to roads and rivers getting flooded.
What we know:
The Orange County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11 that a dive team was sent to the west service trail of the Santa Ana River on Tuesday, October 14.
While there is no official confirmation that a body is floating in the river, the OC Sheriff's Department said a coroner is at the scene during the ongoing search.
What we don't know:
Officials did not specify what prompted the search for a possible body.
A description of the missing person has not been released as of Tuesday, October 14.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.