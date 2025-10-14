Crews searching for possible body along Santa Ana River Trail

article

The Brief Crews are searching for a body possibly along the Santa Ana River Trail. While there is no official confirmation that a body is floating in the river, cops say a coroner is at the scene during the ongoing search.



A search is on for a possible body in Orange County after Southern California got drenched with rain, leading to roads and rivers getting flooded.

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11 that a dive team was sent to the west service trail of the Santa Ana River on Tuesday, October 14.

While there is no official confirmation that a body is floating in the river, the OC Sheriff's Department said a coroner is at the scene during the ongoing search.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify what prompted the search for a possible body.

A description of the missing person has not been released as of Tuesday, October 14.