Crews responding to crash involving LAPD officer in South Los Angeles

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
South Los Angeles
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - Crews are responding to a crash involving the Los Angeles Police Department officer late Friday night.

LAPD responded to a call of a crash near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and West 54th Street a little before 9 p.m. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials did not specify the conditions of the LAPD officers or the civilians possibly involved in the crash, or if they were hurt at all.

