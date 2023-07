Crews are battling two fires in Riverside County Wednesday.

Video shows one of the fires burning in Mount Rubidoux, which was the site of Riverside's July 4th fireworks celebration last night.

Meanwhile, crews are gaining ground on the Bolo Fire burning in Beaumont.

That fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. last night and is 70% contained.

Evacuation warnings for the areas have since been lifted.