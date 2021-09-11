Crews battling brush fire in Santa Clarita near 5 Freeway

PROGRAMMING ALERT: MLB on FOX is on TV, but you can get the latest breaking news and the latest on the Santa Clarita fire in the streaming newscast below:

Crews are responding to a brush fire in Santa Clarita near the 5 Freeway.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is near the 5 Freeway at the Templin Highway off-ramp Saturday evening as crews work on taking down the blaze, named the "Route Fire."

As of 4:45 p.m., the fire has stretched to about five acres.

Officials have not released the number of acres burned or how much of the fire is being contained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.