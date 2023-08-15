Crews battle fire threatening home in Agua Dulce

Multiple fire crews are working to put out a brush fire threatening a home in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles County Tuesday afternoon. SkyFOX is live over the scene.

The Fire, Called the Baker Fire, broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday near Avenida Donari. As of 1:20 p.m., the fire has burned approximately 5 acres, but the flames are rapidly progressing up a hillside toward a home.

Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest are working to put out the flames.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.