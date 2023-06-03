Crews battle fire at vacant Westlake home

Crews in the Westlake area of Los Angeles are battling a fire in a vacant home Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department first reported the fire around 10:25 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Dillon Street.

While the home that was burning was vacant, according to fire officials, there were concerns that the flames could reach an apartment building in the adjacent lot. The residents of that building appeared to have been evacuated, as people gathered outside on the street.

Large flames leaped from the building for several minutes, but after dumping a large amount of water on the building, the flames subsided substantially.

There's still no known cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.