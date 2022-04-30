Crews battle 'Cactus Fire' in San Bernardino National Forest

U.S. Forest Service firefighters are battling a fire in the San Bernardino National Forest Saturday.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, near the Cactus Flats area of the forest. Authorities have since named the blaze the ‘Cactus Fire.' Initial reports had the fire burning anywhere from five to 10 acres, and spreading moderately.

At last update, around 5:30 p.m., the fire had spread to 35 acres, with about 50% containment. Crews from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, Angeles National Forest, Cleveland National Forest, Big Bear Fire Department, and Cal Fire were assisting.

SUGGESTED: Crews extinguish brush fire in Beverly Crest

According to officials, the fire is "exhibiting short-range spotting behavior," leading to helicopters dropping water on those hot spots.