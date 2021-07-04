Crews battle brush fire along I-5 near Gorman

LA County firefighters are battling a large brush fire that has burned an estimated 600 acres.

The Tumbleweed Fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. near the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway at Gorman Road in Gorman.

Evacuations are underway for the Gorman OHV Park, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No injuries or structure damage were immediately reported.

North winds of 10 to 15 mph were expected in the area Sunday evening, with gusts up to 25 mph and relative humidity of 10% to 15%, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot, dry weather is expected to create increased fire danger across Southern California all week long.

This is a developing story

