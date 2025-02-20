Crenshaw HS stabbing: LAPD investigating alleged incident, 3 suspects sought

Three people are on the run after someone was reportedly stabbed at Crenshaw High School on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department received a call for assistance from LA School Police after they responded to a stabbing call at Crenshaw High School, located in South LA's Hyde Park neighborhood.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m., an LAPD official confirmed.

What we don't know:

The alleged stabbing is in its early stages of investigation and the circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown.

Some reports said the victim self-transported to the hospital. However, that has not been confirmed by authorities. The victim's condition remains unclear.

Officials have not provided information about the victim or the possible suspects.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Los Angeles Unified School District and LA School Police for comment.

