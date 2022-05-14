Windsor Hills crash kills one, knocks down live wires
LOS ANGELES - At least one person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills that left one car overturned and knocked down a power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash took place at the intersection of Angeles Vista Boulevard and Harcross Drive at about 12:25 p.m.
The crash not only knocked down the power pole, but brought down live wires as well. A repair crew from the L.A. County Department of Public Works was dispatched to the scene.
SUGGESTED:
- 3 dead, 3 injured after car collides into construction equipment in Newport Beach
- 3 men in their 20s die in fiery car crash in Anaheim neighborhood
No information was immediately available on the gender or age of the victim. The person's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Advertisement
No other injuries were reported.