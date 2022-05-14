Windsor Hills crash kills one, knocks down live wires

At least one person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills that left one car overturned and knocked down a power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash took place at the intersection of Angeles Vista Boulevard and Harcross Drive at about 12:25 p.m.

The crash not only knocked down the power pole, but brought down live wires as well. A repair crew from the L.A. County Department of Public Works was dispatched to the scene.

No information was immediately available on the gender or age of the victim. The person's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.