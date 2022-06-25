Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Orange County captured

The coyote that attacked a two-year-old at an Orange County park earlier this week has been captured, according to officials.

Back on Tuesday, a coyote attacked a two-year-old at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley around 8:30 p.m. At the time of the attack, officials used a DNA swab from the child's clothes to determine that a coyote was responsible for the attack.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2-year-old attacked by coyote in Fountain Valley

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed to FOX 11 Saturday that a DNA sample from a coyote trapped later in the week matched that of the DNA sample from the attacked child. Police originally said that once the coyote suspected of the attack was caught it would be euthanized. It was not immediately clear if the coyote had yet been put down.

Officials say the child is still recovering from their injuries.