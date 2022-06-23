2-year-old attacked by coyote in Fountain Valley

A search is underway for a coyote that attacked a child in Fountain Valley.

According to police, it happened Tuesday inside Mile Square Park near Euclid Street and Stonecress Avenue.

It's unclear what time the attack happened because it was not immediately reported to authorities, police said.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating and searching for the coyote along with the Department of Agriculture.

Once the coyote is located it will be euthanized, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.