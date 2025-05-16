Coyote encounters increasing in Santa Monica

Santa Monica residents are reporting an increase in coyote sightings and alleged pet attacks.

This has prompted some residents to post fliers around neighborhoods as a warning to take the proper precautions.

What we know:

One flyer reported multiple dog attacks by coyotes in the area between 4th Street and Lincoln Boulevard from Palisades to Georgina avenues, claiming three dogs were killed and four injured.

City officials have attributed the increased coyote activity to the displacement of wildlife caused by the Palisades Fire.

What we don't know:

The information presented in the fliers regarding the alleged dog deaths and injuries remains unverified by Santa Monica Police Department Animal Control.

It is unclear if Animal Control is actively investigating the claims made in the flyers despite not receiving formal reports.

The specific number of coyotes that have been displaced by the fire and their current locations within Santa Monica are not known.

Why you should care:

The presence of coyotes in urban neighborhoods poses a potential risk to pets.

Understanding coyote behavior and taking preventative measures can help residents protect their animals.

The situation also highlights the impact of natural disasters like wildfires on local wildlife and the subsequent interactions between displaced animals and urban populations.

What you can do:

Secure garbage in containers with tight-fitting lids.

Bring pet food indoors, especially at night.

Keep pets inside from dusk to dawn.

Trim overgrown bushes around your property.

Never feed coyotes and do not ignore them.

If you encounter a coyote, stay calm, do not run, make yourself look larger by raising your arms, and make loud noises. Maintain eye contact and slowly back away.

Report coyote sightings or concerns to Animal Control at (310) 458-8595 (Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) or SMPD's Non-Emergency line at (310) 458-8491 (after hours).