Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan's dog attacked by coyote

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan are warning fellow pet owners after a coyote attacked their dog in the backyard of their Woodland Hills home.

Furlan shared the video on Instagram showing the terrifying moment the aggressive coyote grabs their dog, Neena, by the pool then just takes off. Furlan is heard screaming "A coyote grabbed Neena!" Their other dog was able to run away.

Furlan said she climbed up the wall and grabbed Neena out of the coyote's mouth.

She is urging people to be safe as coyotes are seemingly becoming more brazen.

"I was letting the dogs out to pee and a coyote came and grabbed Neena in broad daylight," Furlan wrote. "Please be very careful with your dogs. I’ve lived here for four years and I’ve never seen one coyote and then today this happened."

"Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her. If it was teenie she would’ve been gone," Furlan said.

"I’m not even letting the dogs out anymore. This is ridiculous. Hug your babies extra tight."

She shared an update later the same day with Neena enjoying a box of treats gifted from a neighbor after hearing of the ordeal.