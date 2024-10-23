10-year-old boy bitten by coyote in Irvine

The Brief A boy riding his bike in Irvine was bitten by a coyote, police said. Authorities are working to locate the coyote involved. Coyotes are native to Irvine and live throughout the city.



A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was bitten by a coyote in Irvine, according to police.

The incident happened Wednesday morning as the boy was riding his bike near Pathway, police said.

"Our Animal Services Unit is working closely with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to investigate the incident and to locate the coyote involved," police added.

Authorities are reminding the public that coyotes are native to Irvine and live throughout the city.

Police issued the following tips to residents:

Supervise pets when they are outside, and never leave them unattended

Consider making your dog or cat an indoor pet if you live in an area known to be occupied by coyotes

Do not use retractable leashes on your dog walks. A leash of six feet or less is required by law when walking your dog

Clean up fruit that may have fallen from trees, and keep pet food inside your residence