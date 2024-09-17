CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Coyote attacks dog in San Fernando Valley neighborhood

*Warning: Video may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion advised.*

A family in the San Fernando Valley is sharing video of some terrifying moments when their dog and a coyote had a terrifying encounter.

It happened at a home in the Shadow Hills neighborhood and if you look closely, you can see the coyote on the security camera drag the small dog named Sammy away.

The owner saw it happening outside of her bedroom window, banged on the glass, then ran out and scared the coyote off as it dropped Sammy to the ground.

Sammy was rushed to the vet and they found he suffered a punctured trachea.

He's being kept in an oxygen tent at the moment. The vet hopes that Sammy will make a recovery.

Officials remind pet owners that dogs (especially small ones) are vulnerable to coyote confrontations. To minimize risk, dogs should not be left outside unattended, should never be chained and should always be kept on a leash in public areas. Pet food and water should be kept indoors to avoid attracting coyotes to your yard.