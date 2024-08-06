Simi Valley homeowner fatally stabs coyote after entering his home

A Simi Valley man came face to face with a coyote after the wild animal entered his home and attacked his dog.

The encounter happened August 5 just before noon at a home in the 500 block of Shadow Lane.

According to Simi Valley Police, the coyote followed his chihuahua into the house through the dog door.

The coyote then proceeded to attack the dog. The homeowner, who was in the upstairs shower at the time, heard the commotion and rushed downstairs.

After seeing the coyote, police say he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the coyote. The animal went further into the house, entering the bathroom. The man followed the coyote and continued to stab it until it died, police reported.

The dog was taken to a vet for treatment. It sustained bites to the face and head. The dog was released and is expected to make a full recovery.

The homeowner was also taken to the hospital for bites to his hand and right arm.

No additional details were released.

