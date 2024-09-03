Coyotes spotted near Park La Brea in LA's Mid-Wilshire area

For several weeks, residents in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire area have been on high alert due to an increase in coyote sightings and reports of pets being killed. The situation has escalated tensions in the urban neighborhood, with residents expressing fear and uncertainty about the safety of their pets and small children.

The Park La Brea apartment community has been particularly affected, with numerous residents reporting encounters at all hours, including early mornings and evenings. Videos and social media posts have become a common outlet for sharing these incidents and alerting others to take precautionary measures to protect their pets.

Longtime resident Autumn Myers, who has lived in the neighborhood for years, noted that until the recent surge, there had been no prior instances of pets being killed by wildlife in the area.

Some residents have adopted a stance of coexistence, rationalizing that wildlife was present before the expansion of urban development. However, several others have voiced concerns, especially for those who own outdoor cats or have small animals and children.

A letter from local management advised residents on ways to mitigate risks, including securing pets, keeping small pets indoors, using leashes for dogs, removing food sources, and responding appropriately during coyote encounters. The guidance suggests making noise and appearing larger while maintaining eye contact and not running away if approached by a coyote.

Officials have urged anyone who spots a coyote to report the sighting on LA County's website for data collection purposes. These reports could help develop strategies for managing the interactions between wildlife and the urban environment.

While some residents, like Myers, propose solutions such as relocation efforts or the creation of wildlife preserves to alleviate conflicts with the urban population, Los Angeles Animal Services reminds the public that trapping or relocating wildlife is prohibited.

Authorities have also emphasized that while attacks on humans by coyotes aren't common, it is crucial to remain proactive in deterring their presence in populated areas to prevent potential hazards.

Experts continue to advocate vigilance, reinforcing the importance of not feeding coyotes, not leaving pets unattended, and avoiding direct confrontations.