Omicron variant brings new restrictions for air travelers to the US

By Joe Calabrese
Published 
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
New travel restrictions in place due to Omicron COVID variant

The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown.

LOS ANGELES - As the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, the U.S. State Department implemented travel restrictions Monday for all air travelers coming to the country. 

The restrictions apply to anyone aged two and up, regardless of vaccination status or nationality. Now, all air travelers coming to the U.S. will have to show proof of a negative test within one day of the flight's departure. Anyone who recently recovered from COVID-19, however, will be allowed to show proof of their recent recovery instead. 

The newest restrictions are on top of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's previous requirements for full vaccination. Under those rules, implemented in November 2021, all air travelers must show proof of full vaccination, with very limited exceptions for those under 18, those medically unable to receive a vaccine and emergency travelers who may not have "timely access to a vaccine."

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that travel from many southern African countries would be restricted in order to prevent the spread of the omicron variant in the U.S. As of Nov. 29, travelers from Botswana, Eswatini (the country formerly known as Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe have been barred from entry into the U.S. These travel restrictions do not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and few others.

U.S. citizen describes stressful trip to South Africa

Brett Nestadt boarded a plane headed for Johannesburg. It'd been 3 years since he'd seen his family in South Africa and he was excited for the reunion. But while he was midair, news broke that the omicron variant had been discovered in South Africa.

The omicron variant was originally reported in South Africa on Nov. 24. As of Dec. 5, the variant has been detected in at least 12 U.S. states, including multiple cases in California.

