New COVID variant detected in California fueling surge in cases
LOS ANGELES - Coronavirus cases in California and much of the U.S. are rising due to the new "Stratus" variant.
Here's what you need to know about the newly dominant strain.
What is the XFG "Stratus" variant?
The backstory:
Variant XFG, commonly known as "Stratus," was first detected in Southeast Asia in January but accounted for less than about 0% of cases in the U.S. until May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By late June, it was estimated to account for up to 14%.
XFG was first detected in the U.S. in March, according to the CDC.
The World Health Organization added XFG to its watchlist but evaluated the additional public health risk posed by the variant as "low" at a worldwide level in a June report, in which it also advised that currently approved COVID-19 vaccines should be effective against this variant.
What we know:
The variant is a hybrid of two existing omicron strains - LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, according to the WHO.
Its cloud-themed nickname, Stratus, was coined by evolutionary biologist T. Ryan Gregory, who also came up with "Nimbus" and other variant names.
While the CDC has not yet publiashed data on the regional spread of XFG, The CDC has not published data on the regional spread of XFG, the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) open-access database reports that the variant has been spreading in more than two dozen states since July.
California a COVID hotspot
Local perspective:
According to public health officials, there has been a 12.5% rise in cases in Los Angeles County and a 14.5% increase in Orange County in recent weeks, the Los Angeles Times reports.
A doctor told the publication that California's rates are among the highest in the nation, but hospitalizations are roughly half from what they were a year ago, which may indicate that the newest strain is less severe.
The ten other states reporting the highest wastewater viral activity levels are: Alabama, Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.
Symptoms of XFG variant
Dig deeper:
The CDC outlines the following as common COVID-19 symptoms:
- Sore throat
- Cough
- Congestion or runny nose
- Fever or chills
- Shortness of breath
- New loss of sense of taste or smell
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
The CDC advises seeking medical care if you experience any of the following symptoms:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Depending on skin tone, lips, nail beds and skin may appear pale, gray, or blue
The Source: This information is sourced from multiple public health authorities and organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID). It also includes a direct reference to a report from The Los Angeles Times and information from an evolutionary biologist on the social media platform "X."