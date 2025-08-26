New COVID variant detected in California fueling surge in cases

The Brief The new XFG "Stratus" COVID-19 variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S. The new strain is driving a recent rise in cases across several states, including California. The variant, a hybrid of two omicron strains, was first detected in Southeast Asia in January.



Coronavirus cases in California and much of the U.S. are rising due to the new "Stratus" variant.

Here's what you need to know about the newly dominant strain.

What is the XFG "Stratus" variant?

The backstory:

Variant XFG, commonly known as "Stratus," was first detected in Southeast Asia in January but accounted for less than about 0% of cases in the U.S. until May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By late June, it was estimated to account for up to 14%.

XFG was first detected in the U.S. in March, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization added XFG to its watchlist but evaluated the additional public health risk posed by the variant as "low" at a worldwide level in a June report, in which it also advised that currently approved COVID-19 vaccines should be effective against this variant.

What we know:

The variant is a hybrid of two existing omicron strains - LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, according to the WHO.

Its cloud-themed nickname, Stratus, was coined by evolutionary biologist T. Ryan Gregory, who also came up with "Nimbus" and other variant names.

While the CDC has not yet publiashed data on the regional spread of XFG, The CDC has not published data on the regional spread of XFG, the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) open-access database reports that the variant has been spreading in more than two dozen states since July.

California a COVID hotspot

Local perspective:

According to public health officials, there has been a 12.5% rise in cases in Los Angeles County and a 14.5% increase in Orange County in recent weeks, the Los Angeles Times reports.

A doctor told the publication that California's rates are among the highest in the nation, but hospitalizations are roughly half from what they were a year ago, which may indicate that the newest strain is less severe.

The ten other states reporting the highest wastewater viral activity levels are: Alabama, Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

Symptoms of XFG variant

Dig deeper:

The CDC outlines the following as common COVID-19 symptoms:

Sore throat

Cough

Congestion or runny nose

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath

New loss of sense of taste or smell

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

The CDC advises seeking medical care if you experience any of the following symptoms:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Depending on skin tone, lips, nail beds and skin may appear pale, gray, or blue