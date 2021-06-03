COVID-19 vaccines now available to the public at LAX

You can now get vaccinated while waiting for your plane at Los Angeles International Airport.

On Thursday, airport officials announced that free vaccines will be available to those 18 years and older. No appointment is needed, nor do people need to provide proof of insurance.

The clinic will only be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The on-site clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday outside Terminal 6 on the lower/arrivals level, adjacent to the airport's COVID-19 rapid test laboratory.

People interested in getting vaccinated can walk from any of the terminals or park in Structure 6.

"We are proud to partner with the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to be one of the first airports to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for travelers and employees," said Justin Erbacci, CEO of LAWA. "From our innovative COVID-19 testing lab to an on-site vaccination clinic, LAX is committed doing its part to support safe global travel and the reopening of our local economy."

More information about the vaccination clinic is available at FlyLAX.com/TravelSafely.

