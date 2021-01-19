Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
4
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
until WED 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal
High Wind Warning
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

COVID-19 pandemic prompts SAT to remove optional essay, subject tests

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Education
Associated Press
article

SAT test preparation books sit on a shelf at a Barnes and Noble store (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The College Board said Tuesday it will eliminate the optional essay from the SAT and do away with subject tests amid a changing college admissions landscape.

"The pandemic has highlighted the importance of being innovative and adaptive to what lies ahead," according to a statement from the not-for-profit College Board, which said it wanted to make the SAT more flexible and reduce the demands on students.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the widespread cancellation of group testing sessions for the SAT and rival ACT since March, leading numerous schools to eliminate testing requirements for the current admissions cycle. Others have permanently made entrance exams an optional part of applying to college.

RELATED: Rising high school seniors nervous about admission as college entrance exams continue to be canceled

The three-hour, multiple choice SAT measures math and English language arts proficiency. The optional essay adds about another hour and is scored separately, as were the lesser required subject tests given in specific areas like chemistry or foreign languages.

The subject tests will immediately end for U.S. students and will be phased out for international students by June.

The optional essay will be discontinued after June testing sessions.

Nearly 2.2 million 2020 high school graduates took the SAT before the pandemic shut down schools, according to the College Board.