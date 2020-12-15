COVID-19: More than 4,400 hospitalized in LA County, 1.7% ICU capacity in SoCal

article

Health officials in Los Angeles County say they are continuing to see record COVID-19 numbers. On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Public Health reports 86 new deaths, which officials say is a single-day record of deaths since the summer COVID-19 surge.

In addition, Los Angeles County Public Health says 4,403 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 21% of those patients are in ICU. In terms of new cases overnight, the county reports 11,194 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, LA county reports 543,769 positive cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 8,431.

According to the state, the Southern California region's ICU capacity is at 1.7%. The region is currently under Governor Gavin Newsom's strict stay-at-home order after SoCal's ICU capacity dropped below the 15% threshold necessary to trigger the state order earlier in the month.

The Southern California region consists of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Indoor recreational facilities

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters

Wineries

Bars, breweries and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with "critical infrastructure" and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity.

Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only.

