Could Diddy face charges from allegations? One defense attorney weighs in

Despite a flurry of explosive allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, including sex trafficking and drugging underage girls, one criminal defense attorney says Diddy may not face charges.

Dmitry Gorin is a former sex crimes prosecutor. He's urging people to maintain objectivity when it comes to the Diddy case, saying "the public should keep an open mind — these are just allegations."

Gorin asserts that despite government raids on Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami, the absence of charges indicates the possibility that no criminal actions may be proven.

"I've had many cases I've defended people on, there are search warrants and then my clients are not criminally prosecuted," he said. "If I was Diddy's lawyer, I will be presenting my side of the story to the U.S. government before any charges are filed, and I'm sure they're going to do that aggressively, thoroughly and do a full investigation.

Gorin questions the timing of all the lawsuits as well. Last November, Cassie Ventura, Diddy's long-time girlfriend, filed a suit claiming rape, sex trafficking and physical abuse.

Shortly after Diddy settled that case for an undisclosed amount, three more women filed suits accusing the music mogul of sexual and physical assault. One woman alleged Diddy and two others gang-raped her at a recording studio. Then, in February, music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit with more explosive allegations, including sexual assaults at "freak-off parties."

"When folks come out of the woodwork after seeing one of the girlfriend's getting paid and claiming rape and drugging and all these horrible, salacious allegations, and there's been no corroboration shown in public, I question the veracity of that," Gorin said.

While federal agents with Homeland Security seized several electronic devices from Diddy's properties, Gorin says what's on them may not corroborate the allegations.

"It doesn't mean that if they obtained photos and videos, by definition, it's going to incriminate him. Perhaps It's going to exonerate him," Gorin said. "I think we're far from having Mr. Diddy prosecuted. Yes, his reputation is tainted by that, but it doesn't mean he's gonna be convicted."