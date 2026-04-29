Costco updates iconic $1.50 hot dog combo for 1st time in 40 years

The Brief Costco has introduced its first major change to the $1.50 hot dog combo in 40 years, allowing members to swap the 20-ounce fountain soda for a 16.9-ounce bottled water. The price of the quarter-pound all-beef hot dog remains unchanged at $1.50, despite widespread inflation and "shrinkflation" trends in the fast-food industry. While the rollout is appearing in states like California, Nevada, and Virginia, it is currently unclear exactly when the option will be standardized across all warehouse locations.



Costco is expanding its iconic food court menu by offering members more flexibility with its most famous deal, marking the first modification to the $1.50 hot dog combo since its 1985 debut.

What we know:

Costco’s $1.50 hot dog combo just got a new option

The classic $1.50 hot dog combo now includes a choice of beverage.

Shoppers can stick with the traditional 20-ounce refillable fountain soda or opt for a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water.

The food component remains the same: a quarter-pound all-beef hot dog on a soft bun.

The update caters specifically to health-conscious diners or those who prefer a resealable bottle while shopping.

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Additionally, Costco has reinforced that food court access is now strictly limited to active members, who must pay either $65 for a Gold Star membership or $130 for an Executive membership.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if this rollout is universal across all international locations or if it remains limited to specific U.S. markets.

While reports have surfaced from members in California, Nevada, and Virginia, Costco has not released a formal nationwide launch schedule.

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It is unknown if the bottled water option will coexist with the soda option indefinitely.

What they're saying:

The reaction among "Costco junkies" is divided.

On social media, some praised the move as "a great new option."

Others argued the move is a cost-saving measure for the company, noting that a "bottle of water costs less than just that paper [soda] cup."

Others pointed out that the fountain soda still provides a better value due to the free refills and larger volume.

Despite the debate, Costco CEO Ron Vachris has vowed the $1.50 price point will "not change as long as I’m around."

What's next:

As the water bottle option settles into the permanent menu, shoppers can also look for other seasonal additions.

The retailer recently introduced a limited-time Caramel Churro Sundae, featuring soft serve topped with salted caramel sauce and crunchy churro bits.