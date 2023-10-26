Corvette with Virginia license plate 'LOLGAS' involved in attempted grand theft auto in Calabasas: LASD

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a car involved in an attempted grand theft auto and vehicle burglary in Calabasas.

It happened on Oct. 9 in the 24000 block of Calabasas Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said a man got out of the passenger side of the Chevy Corvette and smashed the victim's driver side window, stole a removable roof panel, and tried to start that vehicle.

The getaway car was identified with Virginia license plate "Don't Tread on Me" reading "LOLGAS."

Anyone with information is asked to call LA Crime Stoppers at(800) 222-TIPS (8477).