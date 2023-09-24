Corvette driver strikes, kills pedestrian during apparent street race in Hollywood

Authorities are searching for a Corvette driver who struck and killed a pedestrian at an apparent street takeover in Hollywood.

It happened Sunday around 1:24 a.m. at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

According to police, the Corvette driver was possibly racing a white sedan, traveling southbound on La Brea, when they struck and killed the pedestrian.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

The Corvette driver sped away and has not been located. A suspect description was not yet released.

Police said speed is a possible factor in this crash, and it's unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234.