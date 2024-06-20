Expand / Collapse search

California firefighters celebrate one of their own becoming cancer-free

Updated  June 20, 2024 10:14am PDT
Corona
Corona firefighter celebrates becoming cancer-free

Several agencies across Southern California came together to celebrate Corona Fire Battalion Chief, Brandon Willson, who is officially cancer free!

IRVINE, Calif. - There wasn't a dry eye in the house as a special celebration took place at the City of Hope Orange County Lennar Cancer Center in Irvine on Thursday morning. 

In a moment captured on Good Day LA, around 50 uniformed firefighters from Corona, Orange City Fire, Huntington Beach and other departments across Southern California surprised Corona Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Willson with a "clap-in."

The heartwarming moment occurred as Willson showed up at the cancer center for his final chemotherapy treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Willson was welcomed by his sons, wife and colleagues.

Riverside Co. firefighter becomes cancer survivor

A heartwarming moment unfolded in Irvine on Thursday morning as a Riverside County firefighter became cancer-free.

