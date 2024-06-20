California firefighters celebrate one of their own becoming cancer-free

There wasn't a dry eye in the house as a special celebration took place at the City of Hope Orange County Lennar Cancer Center in Irvine on Thursday morning.

In a moment captured on Good Day LA, around 50 uniformed firefighters from Corona, Orange City Fire, Huntington Beach and other departments across Southern California surprised Corona Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Willson with a "clap-in."

The heartwarming moment occurred as Willson showed up at the cancer center for his final chemotherapy treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Willson was welcomed by his sons, wife and colleagues.

