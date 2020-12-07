Cornell Fire: Forward progress stopped in Santa Paula amid red flag conditions

Firefighters responded to a brush fire, named the "Cornell Fire," on Monday afternoon in the Santa Clara River bottom area of Ventura County.

As of Monday evening, officials say that forward progress has been stopped.

An evacuation warning was issued for the area surrounding Todd Road and Shell Road.

The blaze was first reported at around 11:44 a.m. near the 600 block of Cornell Drive in Santa Paula.

By noon, heavy winds of 35 mph and stronger in the Santa Clara River bottom area had helped the fire grow to between three to five acres in size, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The fire was estimated to have grown to more than 25 acres by 1:30 p.m. Monday and by 2 p.m., the estimated size jumped to 174 acres.

Freeway access to the 126 HWY was closed in both directions at Briggs Road. South Mountain Road was also closed.

A red flag warning is in effect from 4 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday for much of Los Angeles County and Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service.

The red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.