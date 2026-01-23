Food delivery robot, ambulance collide in Hollywood

The Brief A food delivery robot and an LAFD ambulance collided in Hollywood on Friday morning. The crash happened as the rescue unit was taking a patient to the hospital. Paramedics called for a second ambulance to take the patient to the hospital.



One patient had quite the adventure on Friday morning after the ambulance they were in was involved in a crash on their way to the hospital.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said an ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital when it was involved in a crash with a food robot.

The incident took place at the busy intersection of Western and Fountain avenues in Hollywood.

"Somehow, that robot must've gotten in that ambulance's way. There must've been some sort of contact between that fooD robot and the ambulance," Stu Mundel reported from SkyFOX.

The patient, whose condition was not considered critical, was taken to the hospital in a second ambulance, LAFD officials said.

The robot remained at the scene and its condition was unknown.

No other injuries were reported.