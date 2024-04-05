Southern California's 'Corgi Beach Day' returns

article

For pups in Southern California, the dog days have only just begun…

Corgi Beach Day returns for its iconic festival Saturday, April 6.

The Orange County event is family-friendly (both fur and otherwise), pet-centric and celebrates all things corgi dog.

Corgi Beach Day is the largest bash of its kind, according to the organizers, with over 1,200 corgis in attendance.

The event will take place at Huntington Dog Park in Huntington Beach. The beach day typically brings together over 15,000 pet lovers who are looking to join in on the fun, "paw-some" activities.

Corgi Beach Day is a biannual event, with festivals in both the spring and the fall. The first official beach day began in the fall of 2012 with just 15 dogs.

Pet enthusiasts can enjoy contests and giveaways, interactive pet/owner selfie stations, gourmet food trucks, and other spring-themed activities, according to the event organizers.

Corgi Beach Day's spring event runs from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6. All dogs (#honorarycorgis) and humans are welcome.

For more information on the event, click the link here.