LA residents without internet, phone service for 2 weeks after copper wires theft

A San Fernando Valley neighborhood has been without internet and phone service for two weeks. There's no word from AT&T on when it could be restored.

Several blocks near Lassen Street and Corbin Avenue in Chatsworth were impacted.

The outage includes the home of Michael Updegraff.

"My wife was working from home, called me and said, 'Hey, there's no internet? Can I reset the router?' So we tried all the usual steps to no avail, but nothing seemed to work," said Updegraff.

When the reset didn't work, he checked the AT&T mobile application and found his house was part of a major outage, but with few more details.

"About a week ago, there was an AT&T field tech that was in a truck up the street. I talked to him for a minute, and he said that somebody had gotten into one of AT&T's vaults and cut out some cable. So that's where the problem lies," said Updegraff.

LAPD says cables and copper wires like those used by cable and internet providers are a hot target for thieves. As FOX 11 has reported, the theft continues to be a major issue across Los Angeles County.

"I get that the whole thing about somebody cutting the cable out isn't AT&T's fault. I get it, people do bad stuff. My problem is their communication, or lack thereof, because I haven't gotten an email from them, and I haven't gotten a text from them," said Updegraff.

AT&T sent FOX 11 a statement saying in part: "We’re working to restore home phone and internet service to customers in southeast Chatsworth, following a recent act of copper theft... We’re actively working with local law enforcement as they are investigating to find those responsible."

The company could not tell us when service would be restored.