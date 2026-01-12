Mar Vista streets go dark after thieves steal copper wiring from streetlights

The Brief Four blocks of a Mar Vista neighborhood were left without lighting after thieves ripped copper wire from inside streetlight poles. The copper is typically sold for scraps. This crime trend has been occurring across LA for the past few years, leaving neighborhoods and even the 6th Street Bridge dark.



Copper wire thieves struck again in Los Angeles, plunging parts of the Mar Vista neighborhood into darkness after stripping wiring from dozens of streetlights along Purdue Avenue, Stanwood Drive and Corinth Avenue.

Residents say roughly four blocks were left without lighting after thieves ripped copper wire from inside streetlight poles, forcing people to rely on flashlights or avoid walking outside at night altogether.

"I really don’t know what happened," said Dayron Gonzalez, who lives in the neighborhood. "It was much better three or four weeks ago, and suddenly it’s dark all the time."

With streetlights out, neighbors say navigating sidewalks after dark has become dangerous.

"Trip hazards," said resident Brent Dahlgren. "You’re walking down the sidewalk, you don’t see something, and all of a sudden a shadow looks different. You trip and fall."

City officials say the copper stolen from streetlight poles is typically sold for scrap, leaving entire blocks vulnerable to additional crime.

"I think there was a house here robbed recently," Gonzalez said. "I know there’s a security guard that walks around, but it’s pretty bad."

Mayor Karen Bass’ office says copper wire theft is not just a nuisance but a serious public safety threat. When streets are left unlit — or when telecommunications lines and traffic signals are damaged — residents are left more vulnerable and communities face a greater risk of crime.

Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents District 11, said the city continues to receive new reports of copper theft on a regular basis.

"At least weekly, we have new reports of locations where our wiring and infrastructure has been tampered with," Park said.

Los Angeles’ Heavy Metal Task Force, which targets metal theft, made more than 100 arrests in 2024 and recovered thousands of pounds of stolen copper wire, according to city officials.

"They’ve had dozens of felony arrests already," said Park.

By the numbers:

City officials estimate it can cost taxpayers up to $2,000 to repair a single damaged streetlight. With hundreds of poles impacted across Los Angeles, the price tag continues to grow.

"To see these bands of criminals coming out, picking apart and stripping our infrastructure, making our communities less safe and costing us millions of dollars every year, it’s incredibly frustrating," said Park.

What's next:

In Mar Vista, residents along Purdue Avenue, Stanwood Drive and Corinth Avenue say the neighborhood remains dark as they wait for repairs — a process that could take weeks.

"You can see a house ahead of you," Dahlgren said. "And that’s it."