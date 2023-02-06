Construction worker falls 20 ft. down into concrete hole; rescue underway

article

Crews are rescuing a construction worker who fell 20 feet down into a concrete hole Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The rescue is happening in the ara near 5601 N. De Soto Avenue.

The concrete was dug out and already poured, and the man appears to have suffered non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

"Firefighters are preparing for a little basket operation using the aerial ladder truck to safely secure the patient and bring him to surface level for ground transport," according to the LAFD.

No other details were immediately available.