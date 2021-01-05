Congressman Kevin Brady tests positive for COVID-19, now quarantining

article

Congressman Kevin Brady says he has tested positive for COVID-19.



Brady made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday night.

"Tonite the Office of House Physician informed me that I’ve tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined."

He added that he received a first dose of the Pfizer Vaccine on December 18, and he tested negative for COVID-19 on New Year’s Day.

Brady said he will begin treatment on Wednesday and that he should be fine.



Brady serves the 8th Congressional District of Texas which includes all of Montgomery, Walker, Houston, San Jacinto, Trinity, Grimes, Madison, and parts of Leon and Harris counties.