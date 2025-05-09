12-year-old dies after shooting near Compton park, shooter gets away after police chase

article

The Brief A 12-year-old was shot and killed near Fig/Oleander Park in Compton on Friday afternoon. Fire officials said the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The LASD confirmed the boy died at the hospital. LA County deputies got into a pursuit with the suspected shooter, but they were able to get away.



What we know:

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Friday near Fig/Oleander Park in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Compton Fire officials confirmed to FOX 11 that the victim was 12 years old, and paramedics took them to the hospital in critical condition.

The boy died at the hospital.

After the shooting, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies chased the suspected shooter. Despite the police chase, the suspect was able to get away.

Images from SkyFOX Friday night showed deputies at the park, with the playground surrounded by crime scene tape.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not say what they believed led up to the shooting, nor did they provide any other information about the victim.

It also was not immediately clear how the suspect was able to get away from deputies. Deputies did not have a description of the suspect.