Suspected DUI driver leads half-hour chase across Los Angeles

A driver is in custody – but not before leading a lengthy police chase across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over South Los Angeles as the suspect – initially wanted for possible DUI – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, the driver traveled through parts of Van Nuys, downtown Los Angeles and Westlake before getting detained near South Los Angeles.

As of 9 p.m., it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.