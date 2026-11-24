The Brief A hiker died after falling in the Wrightwood mountain area. Two additional hikers were rescued. Tuesday was the opening of Mountain High Resort.



A hiker is dead, and two others were rescued after the trio fell in the Wrightwood mountain area Tuesday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

What we know:

Deputies from the Victor Valley station responded to the area around 10:50 a.m. after receiving reports that three male hikers had fallen.

Authorities confirmed that one of the hikers died.

Rescue operations were underway for the other two hikers. Later in the evening, officials said the injured hikers were safely rescued and airlifted out of the mountain side. One was transported to a hospital. All three are believed to be juveniles. Their exact ages are unknown.

What we don't know:

The identities of the three hikers are unknown at this time.

Local perspective:

The incident occurred on the same morning the Wrightwood ski resort opened for the winter season.