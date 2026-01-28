Explosion, fire in Bell Gardens apartment complex turns deadly

The Brief A body was discovered inside a Bell Gardens apartment complex following a massive explosion and fire Tuesday night that left a child and an adult injured. The blast occurred at a two-story building in the 6500 block of Purdy Avenue, displacing at least four families and resulting in the structure being red-tagged. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives have taken over the scene as a death investigation while arson investigators work to determine the cause.



An explosion and intense fire at a Bell Gardens apartment complex left a child and an adult injured, displaced multiple families, and is now being investigated as a death case after a body was found inside the building.

What we know:

The explosion happened Tuesday evening at a two-story apartment complex in the 6500 block of Purdy Avenue, near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Gage Avenue.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched just after 6 p.m. and arrived within minutes to find heavy fire conditions at the building. Firefighters fought the blaze defensively as flames tore through the structure.

More than 60 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was knocked down around 7:06 p.m., roughly an hour after crews arrived.

Video from witnesses showed flames shooting into the sky. A neighbor captured the massive blast on surveillance footage.

Fire officials confirmed two people were transported to the hospital. A child was listed in stable condition, while an adult remained in critical condition.

At least four families were displaced after the building was damaged and later red-tagged.

Authorities later confirmed that a body was found inside the apartment building. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the case is now being handled as a death investigation.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the deceased or said whether the person lived in the apartment building.

Officials have not announced what caused the explosion, and the scene remained active Wednesday morning with the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Arson Unit leading the investigation.