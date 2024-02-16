Community shows support for crossing guard hit by vehicle

A crossing guard at Eastbluff Elementary School in Newport Beach is recovering after being hit by a car while on the job.

Kathy Japes was hit on the morning of February 13 on Vista Del Oro by a teenage driver who ran past the crossing guard stop sign.

The accident left Japes in the ICU with a broken hip, pelvis, shoulder, elbow and a bruised lung.

Newport Beach Police say it was an accident and the driver is not facing any charges.

Meanwhile, the community has rallied by her side and have even raised over $12,000 for her.

Catherine Little started the GoFundMe as a thank you to Japes, who she says is fiercely protective and loving to the kids she guards, even donating money during bake sales so no kid has to go without.

"Here's a $20 bill. If any kids can't afford a donut, tell them Kathy's got them," Little said about Japes.

"She would wear pajamas on pajama day and always dress up for all of the fun dress up days and things like that," said another person.

Japes' bosses and all city management services say what happened underscores the dangers of the job and call Japes a model guard.

"If you can read the messages on the GoFundMe I think that's going to touch her more. People telling stories about her, how she's helped their kids," Little added.