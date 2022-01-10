Community in disbelief after Taco Bell worker shot to death by customer

A horrific shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru leaves the community in anger, sadness and disbelief.

On Saturday night, a customer in the drive-through at the South Los Angeles location of Taco Bell on South Avalon Boulevard killed 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia.

It was, according to authorities, all over a counterfeit $20 bill.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Taco Bell employee shot dead at South LA restaurant's drive-through window

Garcia was working the window at the Taco Bell when bullets shattered the window. The whole time, Garcia’s 19-year-old son was watching the horror as the man who allegedly passed the fake $20 bill fired at Garcia for rejecting it.

Michael McLelland who came by the restaurant with his granddaughter, was visibly dismayed.

He said, "There’s no excuse for that kind of violence."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

He was saddened to hear that the Taco Bell worker died in the arms of his son who was working right next to him when the bullets were fired.

Food deliveryman Franklin Reyes came by for a pickup.

He said, "Oh man I mean poor guy is working to care for his family and this guy just comes in and does that? It’s really bad, ya know?"

Alejandro Garcia worked here just one day a week to make extra money. Saturday night was his one-day-a-week.

The suspect only described as an African American male is still on the run. Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe account for those who might like to help with burial expenses.

A vigil was held at the same Taco Bell location Monday night to remember Garcia.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.