Community hoping Californians take advantage of Disneyland deal to help nearby businesses rebound

It's an offer Disney is hoping will avenge the lack of annual pass programs.

If you live in California, you can get dizzy on the teacups for as little as $83 a day if you buy a 3-day pass.

The deal works California residents – not just Southern Californians – for any three-day period before September 30.

Gavin Doyle is a huge Disney fan and the founder of Disneydose.com which covers all things Disney.

Doyle says the company may be thinking since Californians aren’t visiting the actual Caribbean, they may settle for a galaxy far, far away.

"How can we get our local fans to come from Northern California?" said Doyle. "Because, as you said, international travel is down."

Disneyland won’t discuss attendance numbers but their website shows visitors having their pick of days and tickets this month.

And local businesses tell FOX 11 hotel rooms are far from being sold out.

"We were closed for seven months. Now, we’re open," said Subway owner Rick Kearney. "Now we’re getting back to normal, or somewhat normal."

Kearney owns the subway near the parks and is looking forward to seeing more Mickey swag on the streets and fewer shuttered businesses

"It’s good for the whole neighborhood," Kearney adds. "We all need it. It’s probably going to take two years to play catch-up for the seven months we were out."

The sandwich shop owner is hoping Californians will take up the offer and visit a few times.