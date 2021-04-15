Community holds silent protest to demand release of Armenian POWs

Dozens of people gathered outside the Consulate General of Azerbaijan on Wilshire Blvd. Thursday to protest against the countless Armenian prisoners of war being held by Azerbaijani forces.

For many Armenian-Americans who attended the silent protest, their message was clear… release all Armenian POWs.

Similar protests where held throughout the world including Toronto, Paris, Rome, Houston, Sacramento, Montréal, New York, Warsaw, and many other cities.

RELATED: New pop-up art exhibit in Glendale honors Armenian culture

Several Armenian POWs are currently being held captive by Azerbaijan following a war in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Advertisement

The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended in early November but over hundred POWs have still not returned to Armenia, and it has left many families in fear.

Today’s global protest occurred just about a week before the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. On April 24th thousands of Armenians in California and around the world will commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, in which 1.5 million Armenians were killed at the hands of the Ottoman Empire.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.