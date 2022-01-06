Community Champions: Making Los Angeles more walkable

We all walk in the greater Los Angeles area. Whether it is out for a stroll, walking to work, heading home from school, or out grabbing a Starbucks.

The goal of a nonprofit, Los Angeles Walks, is to make sure you're safer where you walk.

Why does it matter? It's about saving lives, reducing congestion and looking at ways to make Los Angeles more walkable.

John Yi is the executive director. Per their website, in 2021, Los Angeles saw a 45% increase in pedestrian injuries from traffic crashes.

The mission of Los Angeles Walks is to give voice to underserved communities, and they consider themselves community organizers with a goal is to make LA a more livable city.

Los Angeles Walks was honored for leaving a legacy by LA's Super Bowl host committee this summer at SoFi Stadium. Fifty-six Los Angeles nonprofits were recognized ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Fox 11 has showcased one of these organizations each week for the past several months.

The motto of Los Angeles Walks is "a walkable LA is a just LA."

Each week in Community Champions, FOX 11 will showcase another grant recipient leading up to Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles. For more information on the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program and the selected nonprofit organizations, click here.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.