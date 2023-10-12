Community Champions: Las Fotos Project

We all have a story to tell. In Boyle Heights, a nonprofit was given a grant for students to leave a legacy through their lens.

The Las Fotos project is an after-school program for teen girls and non-binary students.

Helen Alonzo Hurtado is the Las Fotos Project social enterprise director. She says it's about developing future careers.

Mia Gonzalez, an 18-year-old who goes by the artist name Meyuh, is among the teens with photos that hang on the wall of Las Fotos. She's a recent high school grad and headed to college.

A video was produced for the nonprofit to highlight their work as part of a program called Legacy Champions. It was by the NFL and LA's Super Bowl host committee in 2022 tied to Super Bowl LVI at Inglewood's Sofi Stadium.

Noting some of the photos on this, the last week of Hispanic Heritage Month. 70% of the Las Fotos students are Latina.