Commercial building fire engulfs auto body shop in Compton

A fire was burning early Friday morning in a commercial building in Compton.

The second-alarm fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the corner of S. Pearl Avenue and E. Compton Avenue.

Heavy smoke and active flames could be seen coming from A&J Body Shop, located in the 900 block of E. Compton Blvd.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire around 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

