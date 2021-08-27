Expand / Collapse search

Commercial building fire engulfs auto body shop in Compton

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Compton
The second-alarm fire was reported Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. at A&J Body Shop near the corner of S. Pearl Avenue and E. Compton Avenue.

COMPTON, Calif. - A fire was burning early Friday morning in a commercial building in Compton.

The second-alarm fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the corner of S. Pearl Avenue and E. Compton Avenue.

Massive blaze ignites in Compton auto body shop

Firefighters were working to knock down a massive blaze that erupted in an auto body shop in Compton Friday morning.

Heavy smoke and active flames could be seen coming from A&J Body Shop, located in the 900 block of E. Compton Blvd.

(FOX 11)

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire around 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

