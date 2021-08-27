Commercial building fire engulfs auto body shop in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A fire was burning early Friday morning in a commercial building in Compton.
The second-alarm fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the corner of S. Pearl Avenue and E. Compton Avenue.
Heavy smoke and active flames could be seen coming from A&J Body Shop, located in the 900 block of E. Compton Blvd.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire around 8:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
