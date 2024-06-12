YouTuber Ben Potter, aka 'Comicstorian', dies in crash

article

Ben Potter, the popular YouTuber known as ‘Comicstorian’ died June 8 in an "unfortunate accident" his wife shared online.

With nearly 4,000 videos and 3 million subscribers on YouTube, Potter was known for voicing, explaining, and telling stories about superheros, villains, anime, and anything comic book related.

With his bursting personality, he brought the stories from Marvel and DC to life.

According to The Denver Post, Potter was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near Fort Collins. His vehicle drove off the right shoulder, crossed the frontage road and rolled several times, according to the Colorado State Patrol. He died at the scene.

His wife described him as a "loving and genuine" person who "would listen and make time for his loved ones."

Potter was 40-years-old.

"His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive," his wife Nathalie wrote on X.