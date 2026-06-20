1-year-old boy dies after falling from moving vehicle in Colton

The Brief A 1-year-old boy died after falling from a moving vehicle near an intersection in Colton on Thursday. The toddler was riding with a parent at the time of the incident. No arrests have been made as major accident investigators and detectives work to determine exactly how the child fell.



A tragic incident in Colton Thursday evening has left a 1-year-old boy dead after he fell from a moving vehicle.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of South Mount Vernon Avenue and Centerpointe Drive.

According to investigators, the toddler was riding inside the vehicle with his parent when he somehow fell out while the vehicle was in motion.

Responding officers found the injured 1-year-old at the scene, and he was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released information regarding how the child managed to fall from the moving vehicle, including whether a car seat was in use or if a door or window was left unsecured.

The identities of the toddler and the parent involved have not been made public by authorities.

What's next:

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who possesses relevant information to contact Cpl. Jonathan Villalobos at 909-370-5000 or via email at jvillalobos@coltonca.gov.